To make the figure of the family psychologist concrete – and usable – throughout the national territory “it is certainly important to have good law but It also requires the right financing“. Thus to Adnkronos Salute David Lazzari, president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists (Cnop), on the sidelines of the presentation of his book 'The psyche between health and illness. Evidence and epidemiology', at the center of a meeting today in the Senate. “I believe all citizens expect that the legislation in this regard will also be supported by adequate economic resources” explains Lazzari.

On the institution of the family psychologist, as a professional who integrates the current territorial assistance, “there is a unified text developed by the Social Affairs Commission of the Chamber. And we hope that the text will be approved quickly, to have the vote of the chamber and then move on to the Senate”, explains Lazzari who recalls how, in the meantime, “several Regions have already started for family psychological assistance such as Piedmont, Puglia Campania, Tuscany, Lombardy and others”.

On the source of the psychologist bonus, however, “the INPS indications have just come out for which they will open, on March 18, the platforms for citizens' questions. Now there is information work that the INPS, the Ministry of Health but also we as the Council of the Order are doing to explain to citizens how to use this opportunity”, adds Lazzari underlining that “the funds unfortunately, although increased – passing from 8 to 10 million – are inadequate compared to needs. In any case it is an important signal of attention with respect to the psychological needs of citizens”.