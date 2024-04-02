It resumes Concacaf Champions Cup and one of the most intense matches of the quarterfinals will be played by Columbus Crew and the UANL Tigerschampion and runner-up of the MLS and Liga MXrespectively.
This series will begin in Lower Field from the United States and will be key for those from Nuevo León to return home with the hope of reaching the semifinals against Inter Miami or Rayados de Monterrey; However, for Juan Brunetta has a different vision.
The Argentine striker spoke prior to the first leg between columbus and Tigers and assured that this first duel does not define the classification to the semi-final of the Concachampionsso he focused his gaze on the second leg in the University Stadium.
“We know that they are 180 minute series, well, nothing is defined tomorrow but it is important to take home a good result,” he expressed. Brunettabut not before making it clear that they will try to win the game intelligently.
“The rival is the last champion, we have to play intelligently, attack and be dynamic when defending as well”
– Juan Brunetta
For Brunetta, the loss of Nahuel Guzman Because of the knee injury it is very important; However, after listing the places from which he contributes, he was confident in the presence of Felipe Rodríguez in the feline goal.
“Not having a reference like Patón, the truth cannot be that the group, beyond what it contributes inside, what it contributes outside is important,” said the 26-year-old Argentine at a press conference.
“We also have good references in the squad and they fill in very well, it is a significant loss, but we trust a lot in “Feli”, who does it in a great way as well.”
– Juan Brunetta
Tigers will visit the court Columbus Crew for this game Tuesday, April 2 at 5:00 p.m., in central Mexico time. It will be the first leg and with the away goal criterion active, so they will have to get a good result to confidently reach the Volcano on April 9.
