The RDW appears to have intervened with the BBB license plate series, as it is incomplete.

It is the period of the new license plate combinations. It has been confirmed for next summer that the current combination (X-000-XX, or 'side code 10' for intimates) has run out of passenger car license plates and that a new combination is on the horizon. This is sidecode 11, or XXX-00-X. You know this if you've been paying attention, commercial vehicles have had that side code for a while. In fact, when it was introduced in 2021 that agricultural vehicles must have a license plate, the RDW started with side code 11 (with only the initial letter T) and it was full so quickly that they already needed side code 12. This is still a distant prospect for passenger cars, but for agricultural vehicles and therefore commercial vehicles, you can get through the series faster with one initial letter. That is why they are always slightly ahead of passenger cars.

A Mercedes-AMG G63 on gray license plate, spotted by @spotcrewda on Autoblog Spots.

Side code 12

Well, side code 12 (X-00-XXX) is separate for commercial vehicles and a problem immediately came to light. The first license plate, and therefore the first 100, is V-XX-BBB. BBB, as in BoerenBurgerBeweging. And that is not allowed, the RDW has previously not issued license plates because of political parties. After all, you don't want to take sides, literally. For example, combinations such as VVD and PVV are already protected. You won't even find LPF on license plates! The failure with the series of NSB license plates on VW Polos was also not the highlight of the RDW. It is not always really consistent, for example, Ruben used to sponsor the socialists with his Lexus IS. Nothing was ever done about that.

Still broken off?

Last week we already reported on the unintended political connotation of the series of BBB license plates, but it seems that the RDW has stopped the presses after all. Jasper Verweij van licenseplate.tv found out that the series ends after V-42-BBB. From there we continued with V-01-DBB. The BBB was not on the RDW list of prohibited combinations, perhaps the RDW, as Jasper also says, opted for money for the money. After all, there is a lot going on around the new combinations, so the RDW was probably eager to provide the first people with a license plate. Without thinking about the side effects of BBB.

Agricultural vehicles

It appears that the RDW is therefore still listing the BBB as a 'prohibited combination', in the middle of issuing the 42 license plates. Well, they already exist. However, it gets even more fun: this realization was not yet there when side code 12 was issued for agricultural vehicles. And there are already 99 agricultural vehicles – although this also includes other useful vehicles such as forklift trucks – with the license plate BBB. Look, those people probably don't mind expressing that they are fans of BBB.

In short: exactly 42 company cars advertise a political party, so the damage is limited by 58 percent. Would it provide additional value to sell a company car with a BBB license plate?

