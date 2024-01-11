Brawl | IL: An HSL bus driver and a car driver had a fist fight in Hakaniemi

A bus driver and a car driver got into a fistfight near the Hakaniemi market, reports Iltalehti. HSL received news about the incident.

Iltalehti was told about the situation by a passerby, who described the events as having started out of nowhere. The video shot by a passerby shows how the bus driver apparently hits the driver of the car. A third person arrives to calm the situation.

HSL's communications officer on call Johannes Laitila tells HS that HSL learned about the situation from Iltalehti's news.

“We don't have more detailed information about the situation, but yes [videon perusteella] it strongly seems that our operator has gotten out of the car and is the other party,” says Laitila.

On video the visible bus is a Pohjola transport bus. According to Laitila, HSL is in contact with Pohjola's traffic on the matter.

“The operator will certainly go through the matter for his own part. And of course we at HSL do not accept this kind of thing, and of course we, as the customer of the traffic, are somewhat responsible for this.”

However, Laitila adds that it is not yet known what exactly has happened in the situation.

The Helsinki Police Department says that the situation has not been reported to the police via the emergency center, and the police have thus not been present in the situation. Also, there was no information yet on Thursday evening about possible criminal reports made due to the situation.