Guadalajara Jalisco.- Oscar de la hoya He also criticized Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez for the decisions he has made to select his opponent in a fight for his four championships (WBC, OMB, AMB and IBF) of the 168 pounds.

He American former boxer of Mexican origin, Óscar de la Hoya, did not hold back and on the podcast 'The MMA Hour'. he stated that the undisputed champion “It is creating a disaster” in the division of the super middleweight.

«'Canelo' He has the cards here (to choose his next rival), that is the problem. “It is creating a whole disaster that we are experiencing now,” he mentioned.

'Canelo' Álvarez defeated John Ryder in Jalisco

In that same vein, Óscar de la Hoya does not believe that Saul Alvarez fight against Jaime Munguia for May 4th on the T-Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall by not agreeing to combat against Jermall Charlo.

Saúl Álvarez hits Jermell Charlo

“I don't believe it. As a fighter and promoter, it's a great fight. I always wanted one fight between Mexicans, either for May or September. Obviously, the stars are aligning so that (Jaime) Munguia and 'Canelo' (Alvarez) be those fighters, but I don't know when that's going to happen. It will not be May 4,” said the 51-year-old former boxer.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez remains uncertain as to who will be his next opponent in the professional boxing after winning by unanimous decision to Jermel Charlo in Sin City on September 30 last.

