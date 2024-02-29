Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/29/2024 – 21:56

The probability that the global economy will slow down smoothly has increased, according to a document released by the presidency of the G20 (group of the 20 largest economies on the planet), currently under the responsibility of Brazil. Without an official joint statementthe Brazilian government issued a summary with the conclusions of the meetings between the group's Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents.

Entitled “President's Summary”, the document highlights that medium-term growth prospects remain moderate, and estimates indicate that global economic growth will stabilize at a lower level. According to the countries, the main challenge is to establish measures that stimulate economic growth and, at the same time, maintain sustainability in Budgets and create reserves.

“We reiterate the need for well-calibrated and communicated fiscal, monetary, financial and structural policies to promote strong, sustainable policies, balanced and inclusive growth, maintain macroeconomic and financial stability and help limit negative spillovers [da desaceleração global]”, highlights the summary.

In relation to inflation, Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents highlighted that the fundamental role of monetary authorities is to ensure that inflation converges with the established targets. According to the document, the situation is less serious than in previous years.

“Inflation has decreased in most economies, thanks in large part to adequate monetary policies, the reduction of bottlenecks in the supply chain and the moderation of raw material prices”, he points out.

Israel and Ukraine

From 2021 to 2023, global inflation accelerated, driven by the strangulation of global production chains, because of Covid-19 restrictions imposed by China, and by the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. The joint statement was not published due to lack of agreement regarding the mention of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the war in the Gaza Strip, but it included a footnote.

“Ministers exchanged views on ongoing wars, conflicts and humanitarian crises, highlighting Ukraine and Gaza. The Brazilian presidency of the G20 noted that the finance track is not the most appropriate forum to resolve geopolitical issues and proposed that these issues continue to be discussed in relevant forums and meetings”, highlighted the text, repeating the statement by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, during the press conference at the end of the meeting.

Taxation

The summary assumes the commitment of the Brazilian presidency of the G20 to combat inequality. “In 2024, we will focus on raising inequality as the main political concern”, he highlighted. The text, however, does not specify Brazil's proposal for a minimum tax on the income of the richest, despite the issue being discussed prominently in meetings and interviews.

The text only mentions the intention to comply with the two-pillar solution of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for international taxation, with the intention of countries to sign pillar 1, which seeks to adapt the taxation of multinationals to the digital era , and continue discussions on pillar 2, which seeks to establish a minimum global taxation for global companies.

The document, however, does not mention the third pillar, proposed by Brazil, for a minimum tax of 2% on the income of the super-rich. Although the topic is not included in the summary, Minister Haddad stated, in a press conference, that the Brazil's proposal was well accepted by the other G20 countries and that there is “great expectation” that the second pillar will advance this year.

IMF reform

The countries also committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and “prioritizing agile implementation” of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota reform.

Among the main risks to the global economy, the document pointed out, are wars and the escalation of conflicts, geoeconomic fragmentation, the growth of protectionism and the disruption of trade routes. Among the positive points are faster-than-expected disinflation and a “fiscal consolidation” more favorable to growth, anchored in more credible fiscal frameworks.