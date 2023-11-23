Boca is experiencing a dark present after the defeat in the final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores at the hands of Fluminense in extra time and this is due to the fact that the Ribera team was left with no chance of qualifying for the Quarterfinals of the Copa de la Copa. League, where they are ninth in their group, as well as being eliminated in the semifinals of the Argentine Cup at the hands of Estudiantes de la Plata. Now, the only possibility of qualifying for the top international tournament in South American soccer depends on the annual table.
Despite this bad football situation, and with the presidential elections just around the corner (they will take place on December 2), Juan Román Riquelme, together with the football council, have already begun to think about the professional squad for the future. to the year 2024 and they contacted a very relevant player at an international level such as Arturo vidal.
According to journalist Germán García Grova, the Ribera institution has already contacted those who manage the Chilean midfielder to inform him of their interest and the former Colo-Colo responded that he would welcome an arrival in Argentina and that in In the next few days he will inform the Football Council of his financial intentions.
Currently, Arturo Vidal, who was not called up by Eduardo Berizzo for the last double date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup due to an injury, is playing for Athletico Paranaense after a very controversial time at Flamengo where he had several problems off the field of play that ended with the Rio de Janeiro team terminating his contract.
As for Boca, the midfield is one of the positions that has the most coverage but this does not mean that Vidal, if he signs with Boca, will be a substitute but quite the opposite since he would be the central axis of the midfield along with to Equi Fernández.
