Femicide of Sara Buratin, the difficulty of searching for her partner and the mother's revelation about the woman's last days in life

They only resumed the search for their companion in the last few minutes Sara Buratin, the 41-year-old found lifeless late yesterday morning, Tuesday 27 February. The Fire Brigade had to interrupt them for several hours due to bad weather and the swollen Bacchiglione river.

The woman, who was only 41 years old, was the mother of a 15-year-old girl. On social media she really loved showing the love she felt for daughter, for nature, sport and also for travel. She was well known throughout the municipality of Bovolenta, which is located in the province of Padua.

From what has emerged, Sara Buratin lost her life while she was outside her mother's house, which is located near the local police barracks. Carabinieri. The lady herself, when she returned home, found her lifeless on the ground and had a heart attack illness. She immediately asked for the intervention of the police and health workers, but she was no longer there for the young woman nothing to do.

The officers immediately started all the operations investigations of the case. As a result, they set out on the trail of their companion Alberto Pittarello, which still appears to be untraceable. The man from what transpired had a appointment with the woman, because he had to give her a scooter, which they were supposed to give to her 15-year-old daughter, but then it is not clear what happened between the two.

The searches for Sara Buratin's partner and the investigations into the crime

CREDIT: DAVIDE BOGGIAN

Near Sara's body, the investigators also found the possible murder weapon: it is in fact a hunting knife, with a blade of approximately 15 centimetres. The 39-year-old, who works as a boiler technician, had taken the day off that day. Consequently, for the officers who are investigating, it also came out the hypothesis that the crime had already been premeditated for some time.

However, searches to track him down are becoming very difficult. From what he writes TGR Veneto, on the edge of the river Bacchiglione they would have found the man's phone, which was turned on and also the tire marks, which could be from his van. Inside the water, they also spotted a vehicle.

At the moment the most accredited hypothesis is that took his own life. The mother would also have revealed to the agents that she was very worried about her daughter's situation, because in the last period between the two there had been many quarrels.