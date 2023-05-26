The actor and host Beppe Convertini has published a photo in the hospital with a bandaged nose. He was involved in a motorcycle accident

Beppe Convertini was involved in a motorcycle accident. Fortunately, after an operation in the hospital, he is recovering and will soon be discharged.

Credit: Beppe Convertini – Instagram

It was the conductor who told everything through a post published on his social profiles. Beppe Convertini showed himself in hospital bedwith a bandaged nose. Here are his words:

Unfortunately I have been in the hospital for two days. This is what happens to you when you’re on a motorbike and a car cuts you off… but thanks to dr. @d_scopelliti and the staff of #sanfillipponeri in #rome my nose and eye are back in place! In these two weeks I have worked despite a completely destroyed face, black eye, broken nose, stitches naturally due to the sense of duty inculcated in my #family and in my beloved #Apulia .. the ancient values ​​of our grandmothers and grandfathers: family, work, respect precisely the sense of duty .. in fact you have seen me with eyeglasses trying to cover by recording @ lineaverderai1 on Sundays on @ rai1official , a commercial and many other jobs ..

Convertini then explained that he was forced to stop for asurgery. But thanks to the doctors, now everything is back to normal. Unfortunately he was riding his bike when someone took him cut off the road. Things could have turned out differently.

The conductor said, in his post, that he had met several people who are seriously ill within the walls of the health facility. And what he tried to do was give them a smile.

In the hospital there are many meetings with people who are really suffering and need help.. at least let’s remember to give them a #smile .. the most important therapy together with #prayer! ❤️

Who is Beppe Covertini

Giuseppe Convertini, known as Beppe, is a Italian actor, radio and television host. He was born in Martina Franca on July 20, 1971. He began his career as a model and achieved success in the television world, thanks to his interpretation of him in soap operas Live.

His horizons have also widened into the world of television hosting. Today he is in fact known for TV programs Summer 2 and Festivalbar.