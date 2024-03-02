Saturday, March 2, 2024
Basketball | LeBron James made history: he crossed the 40,000 NBA point mark

March 2, 2024
in World Europe
LeBron James has made basketball history.

LeBron James has made basketball history as the first player to surpass the 40,000 NBA point mark. Currently, the 39-year-old superstar plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The magical point limit was exceeded when the Lakers played on their home floor against the reigning league champion Denver Nuggets. The match was still in progress when James reached the historic numbers, as he was only nine points away from 40,000 points before the match.

James passed just a year ago By Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer. James is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, as well as the league's oldest active player.

