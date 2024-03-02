Inter Miami continues its good progress in the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. In the first half of the match, the Herons won by a score of 3-0 against Orlando City. Luis Suárez stood out with a couple of scores.
Just in the 4th minute of the match, Julian Gressel entered the area from the right and threw a low and powerful serve that 'El Pistolero' finished off with his first intention to beat the Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.
Just seven minutes later, 'Lucho' Suárez appeared to increase his personal tally. The Uruguayan forward teamed up with Gressel again to make it 2-0.
Luis Suárez dragged the ball several meters outside the area, touched the American-German soccer player, who returned it to the wall and left him open in front of Gallese. 'Lucho' defined a cross to beat the South American goalkeeper.
At minute 29, Robert Taylor appeared to make it 3-0 with Las Garzas winning the match at halftime.
With this result, the team led by Gerardo Martino would add two victories and a draw at the start of the American soccer season.
Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets started as starters and are still on the field.
#Luis #Suárez #scores #double #Inter #Miami #Orlando #City
Leave a Reply