Tampico.- A family was heartbroken after one of its members lost the baby who was about to give birth at the “Carlos Canseco” general hospital in Tampico, Tamaulipas.

Close friends of the affected consider that the girl who would be called Camila Guadalupe died in the womb due to negligence of the workers of the medical centerbecause they provided care despite the labor pains.

The baby who did not manage to be born was fired for those who would be their relatives between tears, balloons and cries of pain in the municipal pantheon of La Borreguera, north of the city. The grandmother told El Heraldo that they legally denounce the institution or whoever is responsible.

The woman explained that last Sunday, February 13, they went to the hospital because her daughter had back pain, but instead of paying attention to her, they first asked her to do a test to ensure that she did not suffer from Covid-19.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the same day, the then pregnant woman waited for health professionals to help her bring her daughter into the world, however, when they tried to do so, the baby had died.

Read more: Let the firefighters come! Two vehicles catch fire in a yonke in Culiacán, Sinaloa

One of the points that the family of the affected person pointed out is that the people who provided care to the woman were interns.