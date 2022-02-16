In rare cases, inflammation of the medulla occurs in people infected with COVID-19. This was announced on Wednesday, February 16, by the immunologist, candidate of medical sciences Nikolai Kryuchkov in a conversation with Ura.ru.

According to him, inflammation of the medulla – encephalitis or encephalomyelitis – is observed in a small number of people with coronavirus.

“Its nature is being discussed. It can be immune secondary, but it can also be with a viral trigger. But this is rather a mixed story, not a classic viral encephalitis, ”said Kryuchkov.

On the eve of the general practitioner Andrey Zvonkov, he said that those suffering from bronchial asthma endure Omicron harder than others, since this strain of COVID-19 causes an exacerbation of the disease. The specialist explained that asthma is a bronchospastic condition. It causes asthma attacks associated with bronchial edema and is often caused by allergens.

A day earlier, the general practitioner, immunologist Irina Yartseva gave advice on how to recover from Omicron. She explained that the “Omicron” strain is characterized by intoxication, severe weakness and increased fatigue. To enter the usual rhythm, according to the doctor, it is necessary to reduce physical activity, gradually increasing the load. Drinking plenty of fluids, proper nutrition and 8-10 hours of sleep for two to three weeks will also help to cope with post-COVID symptoms.

