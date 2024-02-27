Bodega Aurrera has launched an irresistible offer for home entertainment lovers, with the auction of the price of the 50-inch Philips Smart TV. This screen, equipped with integrated Roku, promises a high-quality visual experience with ultra HD LED resolution for less than 6 thousand pesos, when purchased online.

Now you have the opportunity to purchase the 50-inch Philips TV at an exceptional price, thanks to the auction carried out by Aurrera Winery. This special offer features a significant discount, making this Smart TV an affordable option for those looking to upgrade their home viewing experience. Before it cost 9,499 pesos and now you can take it for 5,990 at a cash price, which means a saving of 3,509 Mexican pesos.

The Philips 50-inch Smart TV offers much more than just a screen, as it is equipped with built-in Roku, users can access a wide variety of free channels and enjoy content on ultra HD resolution LED. With the Roku app, it is possible to control the television from your mobile phone, providing greater convenience and versatility in the viewing experience.

This screen offers impressive image quality, with UHD resolution that provides more realistic images, with fine details and vivid colors. Plus, it features HDR for greater detail, contrast and captivating colors. Surround sound ensures an immersive listening experience, with crisp highs and clear dialogue.

This display offers a high-quality viewing experience with ultra HD LED resolution and a wide variety of entertainment features. Photo: Philips.

Technical specifications of the Philips smart TV

The Philips 50-inch Smart TV comes with a variety of accessories, including a remote control, table supports, user manual, warranty policy and batteries for the remote control. Measuring 111.1 cm x 26.4 cm x 69.9 cm (with stand), this display features a 3840 x 2160 resolution and multiple ports, including HDMI,USB and digital audio output.

The warranty on this product, offered directly by the supplier, ensures the quality and reliability of the Philips 50-inch Smart TV. Available in Bodega Aurrera stores, this offer represents a unique opportunity for those looking to improve their home entertainment experience.

Don't miss the opportunity to purchase the Philips 50-inch Smart TV with integrated Roku at an unbeatable price. Visit your nearest Bodega Aurrera store and take advantage of this offer before stocks run out.