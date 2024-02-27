Nintendo, like other companies, always seeks to protect its properties and avoid piracy. However, this search has led them to lead a witch hunt that has affected the lives of multiple people, such as Gary Bowser. Now, it was recently revealed that The Big N has sued the creators of Yuzu, a popular Switch emulator.

According to Stephen Totilo, Nintendo has sued Team Yuzu, who in 2018 launched Yuzu, an emulation program focused on the Switch. The Big N ensures that This computer's technology illegally bypasses your software encryption and facilitates piracy. In this way, the Japanese company seeks compensation for alleged violations and the closure of the emulator.

NEW: Nintendo is suing the creators of popular Switch emulator Yuzu, saying their tech illegally circumvents Nintendo's software encryption and facilitates piracy.

Yuzu gained notable fame last year, when just a few days after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomthis title was leaked, and on Yuzu, as well as other less famous emulators, the public had the opportunity to download this title. At the time, it was mentioned that there were up to one million downloads of this title illegally, and this team's Patreon had an increase in income, since it was necessary to pay the subscription to have access to this installment.

At the moment there is no official response from Team Yuzu. It is unknown if the team plans to fight Nintendo legally., or accept its terms and put a definitive end to this emulator. We can only wait for more official information to come to light.

This is not the first time that Nintendo has taken legal action against emulators and people who make their titles available to the general public. Although there are examples where companies that sue emulators end up losing, Let's remember that Nintendo rarely starts a legal battle that it can't win. In this way, it is likely that the Big N has everything to win this time. On related issues, Nintendo begins to take action against Palworld. Likewise, Nintendo shares fall substantially.

Editor's Note:

Support emulation, as it is one of the best ways to preserve this medium. However, it is somewhat strange when emulating modern consoles and games that are easily available at the moment, as is the case with the Switch and Tears of the Kingdom. In this way, it is easier for someone to consider this piracy, and not preservation.

