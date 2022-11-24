The present of Atlético de Madrid is complete chaos. The team from the capital of Spain was eliminated from all possible European competitions and is also sixth in La Liga, 13 points behind the leader, FC Barcelona, a point difference that historically is usually irreversible.
For this reason, sources in Spain affirm that changes within the mattress team must be experienced at the end of the season. Some sources place Simeone out of the club in 2023 and Luis Enrique as the favorite to take his place. In addition, several players from the squad will finish their cycle with the mattress team, including several forwards and that is why the board is already beginning to assess replacements, and one of them would be a French team.
Mundo Deportivo anticipates that Marcus Thuram is in Atlético de Madrid’s sights for the next summer market due to his very high performance, in this Bundesliga he has recorded 10 goals and 3 assists in 15 games, in addition to another 3 goals and one more assist in 2 cup matches with Borussia Mönchengladbach, figures that place him as a German soccer star and that today have him as a French national team where he already added minutes in Qatar 2022.
Thuram ends his contract at the end of the season and at the moment he has no desire to renew, which is why Atlético de Madrid would sign him as a free agent. However, it is a fact that the Spanish club will find a lot of competition in the market for the 25-year-old.
