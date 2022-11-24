(Reuters) – Brazil kick-start their quest for a sixth soccer world cup on Thursday when they make their debut at the Qatar World Cup against Serbia in Lusail with all eyes on Neymar, who could be playing his last World Cup.

Here’s a look at the 30-year-old’s World Cup highs and lows:

OUTSIDE 2010

Neymar burst onto the international stage in 2010, scoring on his international debut in the friendly against the United States after that year’s World Cup, but his career has been a roller coaster ride ever since and he has struggled to live up to the high expectations. and suffered frustrations with Brazil.

The striker was left out of the squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by coach Dunga, who didn’t believe the then 18-year-old was ready for the biggest stage in world football, despite already being a star in the main team of Santos.

DISAPPOINTMENT IN BRAZIL

Having become a household name following his move to Barcelona, ​​much was expected of Neymar, who spearheaded Brazil’s attack at the 2014 World Cup on home soil, but the event would end in tears for the Brazilian superstar.

Neymar – who scored four goals in five games at that World Cup – suffered a fractured vertebra during Brazil’s quarter-final victory over Colombia and saw his teammates suffer a humiliating defeat to Germany in the semi-finals when the hosts were thrashed by 7×1.

INJURIES AND REPUTATION SHAKEN

Injuries would again plague Neymar at the 2018 World Cup in Russia – just two years after he helped Brazil win their first Olympic gold medal in Rio de Janeiro when he converted the decisive penalty that gave Brazil the medal in the final. penalties against Germany.

Neymar suffered a sprained right ankle that affected the fifth metatarsal in his foot and was never fully fit during the World Cup in Russia, as Brazil were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Belgium.

The Paris St Germain striker – the world’s most expensive player after his record €222 million ($231 million) transfer from Barcelona to the French club in 2017 – also found his reputation damaged after being ridiculed by his peers. haircuts, tears and falls on the lawn during the tournament.

WHAT’S AT Stake IN QATAR?

Criticized for his attitude both off and on the field in the past, Neymar surprised fans by looking different ahead of the World Cup in Qatar thanks to his physical and mental preparation.

He ended his break a week early to start training with PSG in pre-season and has had an exceptional campaign so far. He is among the top players in terms of goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues.

Neymar could also surpass the great Pelé as Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer if he scores three more goals to add to his tally of 75 in 121 appearances.

With a career littered with club-level trophies, Neymar could establish himself as one of the greats of football’s modern era if he helps Brazil win its first world title since 2002.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing)