Pizzas are a favorite dish of many, which is why it is essential at parties with family and gatherings with friends. Do you have a favorite chain or a special way of preparing it?

Through the TikTok social network, a video went viral in which a user showed that after buying a pizza, after He went to “fix it” at a taqueria, was it Little Caesars or Domino’s?

This is the user identified as ‘carlosalcedoe’ who went viral after spreading on the platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance that he decided to buy a pizza, however, he made an impact by showing how he prepares it.

Although publications in which users show strange food mixtures have become a trend on the Internet, this time, the creator of the content caused controversy for buy a pizza to later “fix” it at a taqueria.

Where did you buy a pizza so you can prepare it better?

According to official data, the country in second place that consumes the most pizza in the world is Mexico, followed by the United States, thus highlighting the chain chains. Benedetti’s for its flavors, Papa John’s, Little Caesar’s, Pizza Hut and Domino’s Pizza.

Although throughout the world, the most famous and successful brand is Domino’s Pizza, which arrived in Mexico since 1989, captivating everyone thanks to the fact that the chain places promotions in practically all stores in the country.

However, in the viral video, it is shown that a young man, when going to a branch of the American fast food restaurant company, specialized in making pizzas, founded by Tom Monaghan and James Monaghan in 1960, after purchasing a pizza, made a surprising act.

Since, the Domino’s consumer showed that he went to a taqueria, this so that They will add pineapple, salsa, onion, cilantro and more ingredients from a taqueria.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products