The Millennium Expo Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2023 this year it will also be held on 7-8 October in Rome at theCapannelle racecourse (Via Appia Nuova, 1245) for the autumn review.

The largest exhibition of vintage cars, motorbikes and spare parts in the world is back for the second time Central Southern Italy with the event that comes to his 37th edition. After the great success of AprilCapannelle is preparing to host an exciting event again, offering over 450 pitches dedicated to spare parts dealers, restorers, club meetings, model makers, historic vehicles and instant classics.

Millennium Expo Rome October 2023

Millennium Expo Rome program

Once again, the program provides a precious collaboration with the Lazio Regional Committee of the Italian Motorcycle Federation (FMI), which will organize a MOTORCYCLE MEETING reserved for members of affiliated clubs. Furthermore, thanks to the patronage of the FMI, members in good standing will be able to take advantage of special discounts on entrance tickets.

Even in the month of October, you can admire theSIDECARS exhibitioncurated by the Colucci brothers of Acilia, who will take you through the history and evolution of three wheels!

Millenium Expo Capannelle motorcycle rally October 2023

Furthermore, they are scheduled gatherings dedicated to single-brand stores and exhibitions dedicated to historic cars in commemoration of model and brand anniversaries.

The “Cuore Sportivo,” a club officially recognized by Alfa Romeo, will present a selection of models to celebrate the 60 years of the Giulia Sprint GT.

The “Club Nuova Fiat 1100,” which will participate for the first time in MillenniuM Expo, will also exhibit its vehicles to celebrate the 70 years of the Fiat Nuova 1100 series 103.

Finally i main ASI clubs in Rome confirm their participation again this year, showing off their precious vintage cars in the parterre in front of the central grandstand.

Millennium Expo prices and times

The ticket price it is €10 for full admission, €8 for reduced admission while children aged 0 to 11 enter for free.

There is also the possibility of buy a ticket online for €11 to skip the ticket queue.

With regard to the timesthe exhibition ticket office is open on Saturdays from 9.15am to 6.00pm while on Sundays from 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Millennim Expo Rome auto parts stand October 2023

How to get to the Millennium Expo

For reach theCapannelle Hippodromein via Appia Nuova 1245, you can follow different transport options:

By car, coming from the Grande Raccordo Anulare, take exit 23 “Appio San Giovanni” and follow the Via Appia Nuova in the direction of Rome.

By metro, you can take Line A to the Cinecittà stop and from there, use bus no. 654 towards Via delle Capannelle. Or, take Line A to Colli Albani Station and from there, use bus no. 664.

If you prefer the train, you can opt for the FL4 Metropolitan Service (Rome-Ciampino-Frascati/Velletri/Albano) from Termini station.

Read also,

👉 Calendar of Events, Shows and Gatherings 2023

👉 2023 Formula 1 Race Calendar

👉 2023 Moto GP Race Calendar

👉 2023 WRC Calendar

👉 2023 Formula E Calendar

👉 Updates on MOTOR EVENTS

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK