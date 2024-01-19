At least seven people have died and another five are missing due to a landslide in southern Philippines, after heavy rains throughout the week.

The avalanche occurred on January 18, in the mountainous municipality of Monkayoa mining area in the southeast of the island of Mindanao, and surprised a group of people who had gathered to pray at the residence of a local family, according to the publication Philippine News Agencywhich quotes a city council spokesperson.

They learned of the tragedy after midnight on Thursday.

Of the seven deceased, five are children, the council spokesman, Jergrace Cabag, told this medium, who added that They learned of the tragedy after midnight on Thursday and that the bodies have already been transferred to a local funeral home.

Cabag indicated that rescue operations for the missing had to be temporarily suspended due to heavy rains.

(We invite you to continue reading: Philippine poverty dates back to colonial policies: this is the situation).

Apart from the rain, which had caused landslides these days, the spokesperson pointed out as a possible cause of the landslide the impact on the orography of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake on the night of Wednesday, January 17, in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, about 120 kilometers from Monkayo.

The municipality's schools have suspended their classes this Friday, given that more rain is expected in the region.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO