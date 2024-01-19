Outpost: Infinity Siege has one exit date official on PC, announced with a trailer from Team Ranger and Lightning Games: the game, which combines FPS mechanics and strategic elements, will be available starting March 26th.

As you may remember, Outpost: Infinity Siege was announced at the Future Games Show 2022, arousing great curiosity precisely because of its peculiar mixed gameplaywhich combines shooter, RPG, tower defense and base building.