Outpost: Infinity Siege has one exit date official on PC, announced with a trailer from Team Ranger and Lightning Games: the game, which combines FPS mechanics and strategic elements, will be available starting March 26th.
As you may remember, Outpost: Infinity Siege was announced at the Future Games Show 2022, arousing great curiosity precisely because of its peculiar mixed gameplaywhich combines shooter, RPG, tower defense and base building.
A different experience than usual
It is therefore a different experience than usual, the one promised by Outpost: Infinity Siege. By playing solo or cooperatively with friends we will have the opportunity to develop our outpost, advance technologies and build new devices, including powerful pilotable mechs.
We will then be able to put these elements to good use in frenetic first-person battles, drawing on a rich arsenal to overcome hordes of increasingly numerous and dangerous enemies.
#Outpost #Infinity #Siege #trailer #announces #release #date
Leave a Reply