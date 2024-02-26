Arnault, not just LVMH: all the numbers in the family safe

The family exploits on one side and those of the conglomerate on the other. This is the summary defined by themselves: “LVMH is a group managed by the family” (source: website). With Bernard Arnault at the helm, one of the richest in the world, the numbers are impressive. The LVMH group, known for brands such as Dior, Bulgari, Vuitton, Fendi, Loro Piana, Moët and Chandon, Tiffany, and others, has 213,000 employees and a turnover of 86 billion. On the stock market, it is a giant with a capitalization of 422 billion, scrutinized daily by analysts and investors. The family owns 48% of the capital and 63% of the voting rights. The Courier's Economy writes it. However, if we look more closely at the “rooms” of the Arnault familyor its private companies, we realize that we are far from the financial spotlight: lat Financière Agache directly controls Dior-Lvmh, with also a real safe, Agache. And in these two levels there is a “hidden” treasure. The numbers are surprising, expressing direct availability, not just potential assets like that represented by stock market capitalization. There there are 18 billion liquid, immediately available (net of taxes) under the heading “distributable profits”. And since Financière Agache is wholly owned by the family, that 18 billion can be distributed quickly. It is difficult, if not impossible, to find other families this rich, without considering the financial leverage they could activate.

But how did Bernard Arnault conclude one of the most discussed real estate transactions in Milan in recent times? Looking closely at the financial system of the sale, the centrality that Arnault gave to the operation and its future developments emerges: it was he who purchased, not the LVMH group. It was Antonio Belloni, general director of the group and Arnault's trusted man, who took charge of the dossier. It is a unique piece due to its history and luxury, key ingredients for Arnault's empire. History and art are palpable in the walls of the private residence in the center of Milan, restored in the 1920s by the architect Piero Portaluppi. This villa was donated by Ludovico il Moro in 1490 to his knight Giacometto di Lucia dell'Atella, from whom it takes its name. What makes it unique is the adjacent vineyard, given by Ludovico il Moro to Leonardo eight years later. The villa was purchased just before Christmas by Arnault from the owner families, the Castellini Baldissera and Piero Maranghi, for a value of 54 million.

The operation was managed by Antonio Belloni, general director of LVMH, who personally went to the Advant Nctm law firm to take the reins of Casa Atellani. Ownership was transferred 100% to the Primula company, registered in the name of Sanderson International, a direct subsidiary of Agache commandité. This deal brings Arnault directly into the house, without involving the Financière Agache which governs the luxury group. Arnault underlines his vision, admiring Apple but assuring that Dom Pérignon champagne will always be appreciated. So this is how the family Arnault continues to shape the world of luxury with his impressive undertakings and strategic deals.