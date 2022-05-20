May 20 2022 07:48
Google has banned 3 dangerous Android apps from its Play Store whose installation on your phone can pay a bad bill ” Disreputable.
This malware steals money from Android users by secretly registering them for costly subscription services that can cost hundreds of pounds a year.
Google Play Store apps – called Style Message, Blood Pressure App and Camera PDF Scanner – were discovered to hide Joker malware on them by Kaspersky researchers.
In an online post, Igor Golovin explained that bad actors are able to ensure that “Joker” bypasses Google’s security measures by keeping its malicious payload dormant during the scan process.
The three Android apps have since been removed from the Google Play Store. But if you already downloaded it before removing the programs, you will have to delete it from your phone.
Source: agencies
