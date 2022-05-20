Millionaires unleash madness: massive sales of tickets for home runs

Millionaires is getting ready to face the final stretch of the League, in the semi-final home runs. The blue team, favorite to fight for the title due to its great campaign, was installed in a group of maximum demand, but also of great enthusiasm for its fans.

ambassador madness

Having stayed with Nacional, Junior and Bucaramanga, makes it a very demanding and attractive home run. And the fans don’t love each other lose these duels at the El Campín stadium, starting this Sunday against the Bumangués team.



Such is the enthusiasm of the fans, who have turned to purchase their tickets for these three games.

The response has been surprising. According to official data, on Thursday night they already exceeded 25,000 subscribers.

Millonarios fans experienced the elimination against America. Photo: Hector Zamora/CEET

These are late-stage subscriptions. But the club went from having tickets for the round-robin phase of close to 13 thousand to a much higher figure for this stage of the tournament.



The objective of the club is that more fans can have the benefits of the season ticket, which are: having tickets without price increases, a guaranteed spot if they advance to the final, and a month’s gift from the club’s official channel.

As of today, they estimate that they are at almost 70 percent of the stadium’s capacity, and they expect the number of sales to continue to increase.

