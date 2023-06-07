Bruno Pavani

06/07/2023 – 3:25 pm

Apple announced, on Monday, 5, the Apple Vision Pro, mixed reality glasses that intend to shake the technology market. The gadget will allow the user to control it with eyes, hands and voice, in addition to the brand’s keyboard and touchpad. It will be possible to watch videos, participate in video calls, browse the internet and control 3D objects.

The price, however, is quite salty: US$ 3,499 (R$ 17,000 in direct conversion). The price is way above the main competitor, the Quest Pro, from Meta, which is being sold for US$ 999 (R$ 4,999). The equipment will be sold in the United States from the beginning of 2024 and does not have a date to arrive in Brazil.

For the specialist in innovation and trends Arthur Igreja, the launch of Apple will greatly affect the big techs and, mainly, the artificial intelligence market.

Company will have to analyze ‘buzz’ in the market

“It was a great launch and it wasn’t by chance that it happened at the event for developers, because now they need content, support, they need to see how much the initiative will take off and analyze the ‘buzz’ not only from the media, but the signaling by part of consumers. I believe it was an expected, strategically important event, as Meta is a company that is clashing with Apple in several segments, so this is a response by Apple to demarcate territory. It’s a natural strategic positioning for Apple. It doesn’t come first, but normally, it presents itself with the most well-resolved solutions and a lot of focus on the ‘hi-end’, that is, a lot of resources, the result of a lot of patents, investment and, with that, a substantially high price”, he said.

Timing was adequate

Igreja believes that it is very difficult, at this point, to identify whether the glasses were released at the right time, but points out that Apple’s timing was correct.

“It is immensely difficult to assess this, because it is always the end consumer who gives the answer, but I understand that the timing is right for Apple. It’s not too late, but it’s not too early either. Different from several other companies that ventured into the market and ended up breaking their faces. Apple always tries to find that middle way so as not to be the first and be embarrassed or late. If there is going to be a large adoption curve, if a lot of people are going to buy, the answer will only come from next year”.

Price will be a deterrent

The specialist explains that the price may alienate a good part of the consumer public, but that at this moment Apple is not targeting the general public, but rather the so-called “early adopters”, that is, technology aficionados who are always the first to experience the news.

“A part of the public, yes, is ready for the technology, but they will be ‘early adopters’ even within Apple’s niche, that is, the company targets ‘early adopters’ and those who are not price sensitive, but who are extremely connected to technologies”, he explained.

"It will certainly move away and that's why there are already rumors that even within 2024 or at the most 2025, a kind of light version will come out, that is, with fewer resources. This is quite common, as technology, miniaturization and lower prices advance in such a way that, perhaps, what is the 'ultra power' version of today, soon, with components a little more accessible, it will be possible to offer a product with a degradation of resources that is not so heavy, as Apple has already done with watches, smartphones, among other devices", he concluded.
























