Evolution | Research: Masturbation appears to have benefited male primates

The common ancestors of monkeys and humans probably engaged in solo sex as early as 40 million years ago, researchers conclude.

About masturbation appears to be useful in primate speciation, a new study estimates.

British researchers have found support for the hypothesis that masturbation promotes male fertility.

In addition, it may help fight infections in males when pathogens are flushed from the genitals during ejaculation, researchers are writing in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B of the British Royal Academy of Sciences.

Masturbation is common in the animal kingdom, but it is particularly widespread among primates – including humans. Primates are mammals that can grasp objects with their limbs.

For a long time, solo sex was considered abnormal and shameful behavior or some kind of byproduct of sexual arousal. Its importance in evolution has not been understood, because the recorded observations have been too scattered.

University College London Evolutionary Biologist Matilda Brindle and his colleagues assembled what is known to be the most extensive material ever collected on primate masturbation.

246 previously published academic articles were included. They also collected 150 responses from primate researchers and zookeepers through surveys and personal interviews.

In addition, the team combined this information with an evolutionary tree describing the developmental history of primates. They say that they used so-called phylogenetic, i.e. comparative methods that describe the history of development. With their help, they built a model describing the behavior.

The researchers conclude that masturbation would have a long evolutionary history among primates.

“We can say that this behavior appeared about 40 million years ago, in the common ancestor of all monkeys,” says Brindle, the first author of the study The Guardian for the magazine.

Less it is clear why masturbation would have evolved at that time.

Masturbation can help males get their partners pregnant in two ways, researchers estimate.

First of all, solo sex that does not lead to ejaculation can increase arousal before having sex with a partner.

This would be especially useful for males who are low in the social hierarchy of their community and who can be disturbed during mating. Masturbation would help these individuals ejaculate faster.

Second, ejaculation-induced masturbation can help males get rid of low-quality semen. In this way, high-quality semen would be available during mating, which would beat the output of other males and promote fertilization of the mating partner.

“Our findings help shed light on a very common but poorly understood sexual behavior and represent a significant advance in our understanding of the functions of masturbation,” says Brindle of the study. in the bulletin.

Females the significance of masturbation remains unclear in the study. For females, the researchers found no support for the hypothesis that solo sex would promote reproductive performance.

“It is important to note that there are far fewer reports of female primate masturbation in our data. This is partly because female arousal and masturbation may be less attention-seeking than males,” the researchers write in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

In addition, there is generally much less information about the sexual behavior of females in the biological sciences than that of males, and the situation is also reflected in recent research, the group states.

