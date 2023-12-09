The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that the use of veto power in the Security Council against the resolution submitted by the UAE for a ceasefire in Gaza wasted an opportunity to stop the bleeding of losses. humanity, and cast a negative shadow on the ability of the international community to protect civilians during armed conflicts

The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State added, “The world today is in dire need of unifying its moral standards and aligning itself with humanity.”