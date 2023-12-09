In another of the typical large-scale initiatives of Sony PlayStation Italythe company decided to illuminate the center of Milan For Christmas with a series of PS5 themed lights positioned in Corso Como, where lights and stations remind everyone of the Christmas holidays and obviously the Sony console.
Even in this generation, the Italian division of Sony PlayStation is proving to be particularly active and present in the area, and these initiatives are a direct reflection of this, also considering what was done on the occasion of the launch of God of War Ragnarok with Thor’s hammer in Corso Venice and for the “relaunch” of the console on the market with the famous giant PS5.
In this case we return to Milan again with a more measured and Christmas-themed initiative, but no less flashy, in fact, as you can see in the video above.
PS5 themed Christmas lights
These are 14 rows of lights which, as reported in the press release, were “all produced by hand in aluminum and with low energy consumption”, which all together send a special greeting message to the public.
With these lights, Sony invites us to go “beyond the ordinary, beyond the extraordinary and beyond the imagination”, as reported with the lights themselves, in a certain sense taking up the motto of PS5, protagonist of the commercial “Experience new emotions with PS5” displayed on a large display in the middle of the street.
With this activation, however, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia fits into the context of the “Christmas of the Trees” initiative, promoted by the municipality of Milan, with the aim of rekindling the Christmas spirit through the sharing of positive values and messages.
