In another of the typical large-scale initiatives of Sony PlayStation Italythe company decided to illuminate the center of Milan For Christmas with a series of PS5 themed lights positioned in Corso Como, where lights and stations remind everyone of the Christmas holidays and obviously the Sony console.

Even in this generation, the Italian division of Sony PlayStation is proving to be particularly active and present in the area, and these initiatives are a direct reflection of this, also considering what was done on the occasion of the launch of God of War Ragnarok with Thor’s hammer in Corso Venice and for the “relaunch” of the console on the market with the famous giant PS5.

In this case we return to Milan again with a more measured and Christmas-themed initiative, but no less flashy, in fact, as you can see in the video above.