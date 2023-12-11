Another end of the year of weather records in the Region of Murcia. The month of November said goodbye as the warmest in the historical series, surpassing the data from just a year ago. And December, which in 2022 also broke Aemet's average temperature records, also already leaves values ​​that are above normal.

Murcia and Lorca have reached their historical series temperature record this Monday, according to Aemet data available in its Open Data service. At the capital's observatory, with 40 years of records, the thermometers have read 26.5 degrees, which exceeds the previous anniversary, recorded in 2021.

For his part, Lorca has pulverized all records. Only Santa Cruz de Tenerife this Monday exceeded the 27.7 degrees of the Ciudad del Sol, a figure that destroys the previous record of 26.2 ºC recorded at the Aemet meteorological station.

These data are provisional, since they must be reviewed before Aemet updates its catalog of anniversaries, but the thermometers leave no doubt that the heat this Monday is not normal. The weather has only been milder on the coast of the Region of Murcia. The entire interior has remained above 20 degrees in the early hours of the afternoon and in several Aemet stations the temperature has exceeded 25ºC: Abanilla, Archena, Fuente Álamo, Molina de Segura, Mula, Puerto Lumbreras and the aforementioned Murcia and Lorca.

Furthermore, if the forecasts come true, the heat could get worse. The Aemet points out that these records may become old in just 24 hours, since on Tuesday some towns such as Lorca and Molina de Segura will reach 30 degrees, according to its forecast.