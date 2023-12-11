Óscar Puente has been on the front line since 2016 defending Pedro Sánchez's socialist project at party events, on television sets and on social networks. After refusing to be minister on two occasions, on November 20 he became the new head of the Transport portfolio. He did so without renouncing his direct, combative style and with traces of irony that have been his signature since his time as mayor of Valladolid (2015-2023), with which he surprised as spokesperson for the PSOE on the right in the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez. Feijóo, in September. In the three weeks that he has been minister, he has established himself as much more than one of the heavyweights of the Government with a very political role that has led him to become one of the lightning rod de Sánchez: the president had been left somewhat unguarded after the departure from the cabinet in the middle of the last legislature of profiles such as Carmen Calvo and José Luis Ábalos.

“I don't like clashes, I don't look for it but I don't avoid it and almost every time I go in it's in legitimate defense,” he explains after having started with several confrontations with the PP of Madrid, or in other words, with the Madrid federation that led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso. This Monday, Feijóo accused Puente of “insulting” the president of Madrid instead of facing the railway problems in the region's Cercanías network after the minister reminded the PP leader of the dozens of people affected. to abandon their homes due to the threat of collapse in San Fernando de Henares, a problem that has persisted since the expansion of the metro network in 2007. Ayuso also criticized the Government for not being invited to attend the inauguration of the AVE line between León and Asturias: however, the president of Madrid did not complain about her absence in the extensions of the 2021 high-speed railway from Zamora to Galicia and in 2022 from the province of Alicante to Murcia, also with departure from the Madrid station of Chamartín .

“Now it turns out that I am the bad guy because I tell him to take care of his skills. What happens is that I put him in his place and I'm going to do it every time I have to do it,” says Puente, whom the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, had previously called a “thug of the political and bully” after having blocked him on social networks. Others, such as Borja Carabante, delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility of the Madrid City Council, complain about the same, although Puente clarifies that in his case he did it during his time as mayor of Valladolid. “Carabante has realized it now, but I had blocked him for three or four years, he was dedicated to criticizing the sustainability measures of my city. Why am I blocking? A social network is a community that the user himself chooses. I block anyone who insults, bothers or wastes my time. Because I am my community manager The time is mine. I do not have time to lose. Furthermore, I believe that blocking is a therapeutic, healing measure: in an extremely polarized society, having to argue with people who don't even respect who you are is something I am not going to waste my time on. Blocking these types of people is good for me and for those blocked, in the case of some PP politicians. “This way they don't get hurt,” he justifies.

The role played by Puente, which La Moncloa and Ferraz define as an “active defense” of the Executive and its progressive policies, has also attracted attention in the presentation of Mainland, Sánchez's latest book. “I have told Oscar many times. I have made two very important decisions in my life: quit smoking 20 years ago and leave my social networks in the hands of a community manager”, the president joked, which caused laughter among the attendees, including a dozen ministers. Puente also laughed, but his roadmap is clear and he will continue to autonomously manage his social networks. “He told me this because he finds it admirable and very hard to keep an account like that. I have my reasons, my strategy. On Twitter -now X- I am. I don't find any sense in being in a network through an intermediary. I'm not criticizing it, it's just not my option. If I am here it is because I want people to know who I am, for better and for worse. Twitter is a two-way channel. Not only does it allow you to place your message without intermediaries to your followers, but it also allows you to click on a state of opinion that may not be exact, but it is an element that can guide you or a thermometer to take into account,” explains the minister.

“I can't become someone else.”

Puente's tweeting hyperactivity has been forged in the Valladolid City Council, where during his mandate he turned social networks into an element of contact with citizens but also as a political stylet. “I am like this and I cannot become someone else, I am 55 years old and it is a little late to change,” underlines the socialist minister about the exposure he assumes on his X account. As a councilor, he usually responded to complaints from users about mundane issues. such as lighting or infrastructure in poor condition at the same time that he showed his love for the singer Lola Índigo and interacted with his followers about her hiring for the city's Festivals. Puente even went to a well-known Valladolid nightlife venue specializing in calimocho, very frequented by twenty-somethings, when accepting a challenge during the 2019 election campaign. This proximity worked against him when he responded to the complaints or insults of his critics, with frequent blocks or rude responses to certain offensive comments. The Valladolid lawyer also blocked some media outlets or journalists at different controversial or controversial moments. “In my case, there is no constant pattern of political correctness, because I am not politically correct. And there are mistakes, which surely a professional would not make, but there is truth. For better and for worse. I don't intend anything else,” he says.

The current Minister of Transport, in addition to these conflicts with anonymous or unknown tweeters, also repeatedly clashed over this format with the former vice president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, from Ciudadanos. Puente and Igea, both strong-willed and virtually trigger-happy, frequently got into fights until the councilor blocked him, as he maintained, “so that he wouldn't get hurt.” It was more emphatic in 2021 with former deputy Toni Cantó, who has been part of multiple parties in recent years. Puente defined him as “shit” and “memo” and accused him of charging 75,000 euros “for scratching his balls with two hands” at the head of the Spanish Office that Ayuso created. The former actor charged in 2020 against the appointment of Sofía Puente, the politician's sister, as general director of Legal Security and Public Faith. The prosecutor was number two in the opposition when she ran in 1996, she has a long career in the judiciary and now holds a high position in the Ministry of Justice.

The former mayor has frequently attacked Vox, a partner of the PP in the Junta de Castilla y León, and particularly against the vice president, Juan García-Gallardo, who has attended several ultra protests in front of the PSOE state headquarters on Ferraz Street in Madrid. Puente defined Gallardo's statements in Brussels as “shameful” when, at a meeting of the Committee of the Regions, he denied climate change and Europe's sustainable measures. Puente also saw how the PP of Valladolid retweeted a message that asked to put an end to him “Mussolini style” and storm the Town Hall. “I this [Santiago] Abascal already experienced it, being mayor of Valladolid. But in that case the protagonist was the PP. Do you know why they are being and will be lukewarm with Abascal? Because deep down they are the same and think the same,” the minister recalled after the leader of the extreme right, personal guest of Javier Milei at his inauguration as president of Argentina, said in an interview with the newspaper Clarion that “there will be a time when the people will want to hang Pedro Sánchez by his feet.”

