Without a shadow of a doubt Anna Pettinelli he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of Italian television. Recently, the well-known radio speaker said goodbye to Friends. On the occasion of an interview with Lorella Cuccarini, she herself decided to talk about Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out all its together statements.

According to some rumors that were becoming more and more insistent on the web, Anna Pettinelli would have been out of the next edition of Friends. However, over the past few days, the web has emerged confirmation. After the farewell to the well-known talent show, the radio announcer opened her heart in a ‘interview issued to Lorella Cuccarini.

At the beginning of the interview Anna Pettinelli spoke about hers television experiencesin particular that lived in Temptation Island where he participated together with Stefano Macchi:

Temptation Island came when I said I would never do a reality show. Then by chance it was proposed to me. I took it as a bet, I asked for guarantees, or to hear from my daughter. I am not three weeks without hearing from my daughter. It can’t happen. I had desperately asked for minimal contact with her, but every day. And this was recognized to me. Otherwise I never would have done it. I find it unfair to deprive my daughter of her mother. My work must never disturb the familiar aspect. Or what happened to Temptation are sadistic, terrible mechanisms.

Anna Pettinelli: “I will always thank Maria”

As for his role of teacher to Friendsthese were the words that the woman spent on Maria De Filippi:

I will always thank Maria for this opportunity of Friends because I have never even thought about it. Even if with the RDS Academy my desire to teach had come out… If you don’t teach what you have learned during your career everything you have done will remain there. Something must have counted having worked for 40, 50 years. This everyone should do. Teach what one knows. The light of talent turns on when you feel that thrill that makes you realize that this guy is different from the others. According to your taste of course because then when we take a guy under our wing at Amici it is because we like it, because we think it can work. I look for the element that distinguishes it from the others. Even at the risk of making mistakes. Maybe over the months the talent doesn’t come out. Making friends becomes a game and you don’t understand that it is a stepping stone and you will never do it again … this they must understand. A quality of Mary? A? Maria is always right. This is one thing that gnaws at me. When she says something, she has seen it before you. She is a very fine psychologist. She knows where you will go, where the boys will go. She has become a phenomenon. If I had an insurmountable problem I would call Maria to find out what she would do. She then she is meticulous, precise, but otherwise it would not be where she is. But how long do you work?

Some later also emerged revelations as for his love life: