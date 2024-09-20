Just before 2pm today, September 20, yet another femicide took place: a man killed his wife with a firearm and seriously injured his son

Yet another terrible case of femicide it occurred in the early afternoon today, Friday 20 September in the Veronese area, and more precisely in Vago di Lavagno. A man killed his wife with gunshots and seriously injured his son. The young man was transferred in red code to the Borgo Trento hospital by helicopter.

husband kills wife and injures son

Shortly after the murder, the man was arrested by the Carabinieri and taken to the barracks. The police officers cordoned off the entire area surrounding the family home. The crime was committed inside the kitchen of the house, located in Galileo Street.

The dynamics of femicide still to be clarified

Another heartbreaking case of femicide occurred this afternoon. A 60-year-old man shot and killed his 58-year-old wife inside their home in Vago di Lavagno.

The intervention of the police was immediate: immediately after receiving the emergency call, they surrounded the affected area. Shortly after, the man was stopped and taken to the barracks for questioning.

kills his wife

According to initial reconstructions, the couple’s 15-year-old son, in an attempt to defend his mother he was seriously injured. Currently hospitalized in intensive care at the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona, the boy is constantly monitored by the medical team committed to trying to stabilize him and provide him with all the necessary care.

The dynamics of the tragic act are being examined by investigators who are collecting all the most useful information and testimonies in order to understand the motive that may have induced the man to commit this terrible crime.

The deputy prosecutor was also present on site Paul Sacharwhile the surveys were carried out by the Scientific.

investigations

The painful grief of an entire community

The entire community of Vago di Lavagno was deeply affected by the news of this immense tragedy. Together with the mayor Matthew Vanzanexpressed his heartfelt and profound condolences for the grave loss suffered, with the hope that the couple’s son will soon make a full recovery.

The mayor of Vago di Lavagno has proclaimed the city ​​mourning and the concert scheduled for this evening was cancelled Fort San Briccio.