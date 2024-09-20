Once again four lives have been taken from this earth due to a serious head-on collision between cars in the Foggia area. The tragedy occurred near Saint Nicander and unfortunately a better ending could not have been foreseen for what happened.

One of the cars hit

Here’s what happened.

Accident in San Nicandro: Four people lost their lives in the crash

The tragedy we are talking about right now occurred on a street fast flowing Gargano near Saint Nicandro, small town in the province of Foggia. According to official sources, a head-on collision between cars occurred right on the state road 693.

The San Nicandro Incident

The cars collided at a very high speed and unfortunately there was not much that could be done for the people who were travelling on these means of transport. The first assessment is completely negative as four people they lost their lives while a woman she was seriously injured wound.

The arrival of the police and the air rescue

The impact It was devastating and cannot express the intensity with which this collision occurred. Obviously everyone who witnessed the accident alerted the emergency services and the police who immediately rushed to the scene of the impact.

The accident

Unfortunately, it was not possible to do anything for four people, as they were death on impact following the serious trauma suffered in the collision. A woman, however, is still alive but her conditions were so serious that they required immediate intervention of the air rescue.

In addition to the rescue services, the traffic police and firefighters also arrived on site and helped to to clear out the streets from the presence of wreckage of the crashed cars. We will then proceed to recover the surveys that will help the authorities to reconstruct the scene of this devastating impact.

