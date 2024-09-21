The Georgia State Election Commission in the United States approved this Friday (20) a rule that requires the manual counting of votes in all counties of this southern state of the country, which will be fundamental in the presidential elections of November 5.

The rule was approved by a vote of three in favor and two against. According to the text of the new rule, once the polls close on Election Day, in addition to counting by machines, all votes must be counted manually in every county in the state.

Critics of the rule argue that in addition to the potential for delays, the manual count is susceptible to errors and even fraud, and said it could add confusion to the process in one of the states that could decide the next occupant of the White House.

Georgia is one of the so-called swing states, that is, those where it is not clear whether Democrats or Republicans will win and which, in the American electoral college model, are decisive in the election.

The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, warned before the vote that the measure would likely not be legal.

“These proposed rules are not subject to any statute and therefore are likely the exact type of impermissible rulemaking that agencies cannot make,” Carr’s office said in a statement.

According to some opponents, it would also be too late to establish such a rule, on the eve of the November elections.

“Military ballots have already been cast. The election has already started, this is not the time to change the rules, that will only reduce the integrity of our elections,” Ethan Compton, elections supervisor in Irwin County in southern Georgia, said during the debate over the rule, according to The Washington Post.

Supporters of the measure claim that it will bring more transparency and security to the election results in the state.

“We’re not going to have a situation where we have candidates saying they think the count is wrong or they want an audit because something went wrong. We would have caught that at an early stage,” said Janelle King, a member of the committee that voted in favor of the change, in statements published by the American press.

“What I don’t want to do is set a precedent that we’re prioritizing speed [na apuração] instead of precision [nos resultados]”, said King.

“We’re going to verify a set of numbers using other means. That’s all we’re going to do,” said Sharlene Alexander, a Republican member of the Fayette County Board of Elections and a supporter of the measure.

“You will take them off [os votos] from a pile, goes straight to the corner and just counts those bills. Is it that hard to do that? It’s not a big problem. In my opinion, it’s not a big problem,” he added.

The measure is the latest in a series of regulations approved in recent months by the State Election Commission, which has had a conservative majority since May.

Claiming to seek greater security and transparency, the council last month gave local authorities new powers to certify the elections, but they have been challenged in court and a trial on the issue is set to begin on Oct. 1.

In the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost to current US President Joe Biden, the Republican alleged that there was fraud in the electoral process, including in Georgia. The former president is facing a lawsuit in the state over allegations of alleged attempts at electoral interference.