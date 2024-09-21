Washington.- Former President Donald J. Trump was an early supporter of Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson’s campaign to become governor of North Carolina, a race that received a jolt this week when CNN reported that Robinson described himself as an “African-American Nazi” in a post on a pornographic forum.

Now, Trump appears to be distancing himself from Robinson, who has denied making those comments.

However, Trump was previously a strong supporter of Robinson’s candidacy, having held a fundraiser at his private Mar-a-Lago club, appearing with him at rallies and having him speak at the Republican National Convention in July and repeatedly comparing him favorably to Martin Luther King Jr.

Here’s what Trump said about Robinson:

On June 10, 2023, Trump said he would support Robinson, saying he had become “one of the great stars of the party and of politics.”

On December 12, 2023, Trump welcomed Robinson to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump predicted Robinson would “be one of the great leaders of our country” and compared the candidate’s oratory to that of King, saying, “I swear you’re better than Dr. Martin Luther King.”

He also added that he considered him “tough”, “intelligent” and that “he is a star”.

On March 2, 2024, Trump officially endorses Robinson.

Trump gave his formal endorsement to Robinson three days before the primary.

On July 15, 2024, Robinson was a keynote speaker at the Republican National Convention.

Robinson said Trump was “The Braveheart of Our Time.” He portrayed Trump as a courageous leader who would fix the economic challenges facing American workers.

On August 14, 2024, Trump appears with Robinson in Asheville, North Carolina and said that Robinson was “a good man” and that he and his wife Yolanda Hill Robinson were “a wonderful couple.”

On August 21, 2024, Trump appears with Robinson in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Trump again said Robinson “is great.”