Not only Skriniar and Dumfries live the transfers of Inter. Even better: there are obligatory and non-postponable transfers. And they are not those of the Slovak and Dutch, on which there are no substantial news, if not the great ferment in terms of central defenders around Europe, between Paris and London. But Inter’s focus is now different. There are five players to be placed who in terms of total salaries weigh 20 million euros gross: Sanchez, Pinamonti, Lazaro, Salcedo and Agoumé. Different stories from each other, players that the Nerazzurri are struggling to get rid of.