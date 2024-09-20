Palermo actor Maurizio Bologna passed away suddenly at the age of 58. A fatal heart attack while he was working at the INPS headquarters

Mourning in the world of TV and Cinema. The actor from Palermo passed away at the age of 58 Maurizio Bolognastruck by a sudden and fatal heart attack while he was at work at the INPS office where he was employed as an employee.

sudden death

The actor has starred in numerous local films. Recently, he also appeared in the television series entitled “Makar“.

Maurizio Bologna’s acting career

The Palermo actor Maurizio Bologna made his artistic career debut in 1975, performing in various theatres in Palermo and, subsequently, on the stages of Blond and of the Bellini Theater. He has collaborated with several names: Accursio Di Leo, Franco Scaldati, Aurelio Grimaldi And Roberto Andò.

His television debut dates back to 2005 with the documentary film on Caravaggio broadcast by Rai. In 2017 he played the role of Vito CianciminoItalian mafioso and politician belonging to the Christian Democracy in the film The mafia only kills in the summer Of Pif who then called him back in the film At war for love.

died of heart attack

His professional career continued with his participation in the television series Inspector Montalbanodirected by the director Alberto Sironi next to the actor Luca Zingaretti.

Also noteworthy is his participation in the highly successful series Trapped produced by Netflix with Ficarra And Picone. Among his most recent film commitments is the film Bonebreaker with Vincenzo Pirrotta.

The Mayor of Palermo’s Painful Condolences

Even the mayor of Palermo, Roberto Lagallaupon learning the sad news of the premature passing of actor Maurizio Bologna, wanted to express his personal condolences through the following words:

“I express my condolences for the premature passing of the actor Maurizio Bologna. In addition to being a mask recognized also at a national level, having participated in several successful theater, film and television productions, Maurizio Bologna was one of the great protagonists during the last Festino that celebrated the 400 years of Santa Rosalia. I extend my closeness to the family and that of the municipal administration”.