These days, all we can do is talk about the dissing that features Tony Effe and Fedez. The two rappers are not just saying all sorts of things and in the end they are also saying Chiara Ferragni would have been brought up in their verses.

Tony, Chiara and Fedez

Here’s what the famous influencer, tired of all these provocations, would have responded.

There is no peace between Tony Effe and Fedez: the two rappers tease each other

The musical dissing which sees as protagonists Tony Effe and Fedez has been going on for several days and it is useless to deny that all this does nothing but excite us. It all started with Tony Effe, who would have shamelessly attacked Federico Lucia inside a diss, criticizing his drink and many other things.

Fedez and Tony Effe

Within a few hours and then came the response from Fedez who didn’t mince his words and started spitting. sentences on the young rapper. He in fact defined him as a spoiled brat who first criticizes people and then exploits them to his advantage. In his verses he would then involve Tony Effe’s ex-girlfriend, namely Taylor Megadeclaring how this has maintained it in the past.

It was then that Tony Effe decided to show off his winning weapon, releasing the hit Clear. The song is a real sentence against Fedez and it features, albeit modified, Ferragni’s voice. This, in some way, would reveal some moves made by her ex-husband in the last months of their relationship.

Chiara Ferragni’s intervention: the influencer asks not to be involved

Credits: The Sauce

On several occasions it has emerged as among Chiara Ferragni and Tony Effe there has always been a beautiful friendship, so much so that some time ago there was even talk of a possible relation between the two. In any case Tony Effe would have used a audio file of the woman and would have included it in yet another dissing song, albeit modifying her voice.

However, some sound engineers revealed the truth by going to modify the voice, discovering that the one inside the song was Ferragni’s. The woman then intervened on social media, saying how on several occasions she has remained silent. Now is the time to respond to the gratuitous and unfounded attacks that could harm her family.

Chiara’s posts

The influencer then asked not to be involved because she is fed up with this world that does not belong to her now and that, most likely, will not be part of her person in the future either. Since Fedez will release his new song tonight, Chiara took advantage of the opportunity to define the whole thing as a fake romantic song devoid of sincerity which, obviously, has as its only purpose that of riding the wave of the moment. What will happen now?