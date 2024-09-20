A ritual thanks to which you can get rid of your wedding dress in a unique and original way. The ceremony is called Trash the Dress and unfortunately it was precisely this moment that snatched from life Maria Pantazopoulos.

Mary Pantazopoulos

Here’s what happened to this young bride.

Maria Pantazopoulos drowns in her wedding dress

It was supposed to be a ritual original one that allows young brides to get rid of their suit used for weddings in an alternative and original way. In these moments there is also a I photograph which has the task of immortalizing the moment, making it eternal.

Archive photo

Unfortunately, however, even such a simple and magical moment can turn into a nightmare just like it happened to the very young Maria Pantazopoulos. The woman, a Greek girl of about 31 years old, was inside a Canadian river ready to be photographed wearing her wedding dress for the last time.

Maria had in fact gotten married in June and had decided to wait until September to take part in the ritual of Trash The Dress. She then contacted a photographer and chose to enter a very important river in which, however, she drowned. This was because the current was really very strong and the weight of the dress of the woman certainly did not help her find salvation.

The photographer’s attempts and the woman’s death

The photographer who was with Maria, whose name is Louis Pagakiswanted to tell this terrible experience that, unfortunately, will never leave him and that caught him completely unprepared. The professional told how the bride asked him to film her while she was floating in the water.

Archive photo

But Maria realized too late that the dress was too heavy to manage and when she tried to get out to save herself she didn’t make it. The dress dragged her along with the current and the woman began to struggle.

Louis immediately dived in to try to help her, but the current carried Maria away, who was found almost three hours later by a diver, when she was already dead. A simple ritual it has therefore transformed into a funeral in the open air.