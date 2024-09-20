A heartbreaking tragedy has shaken the outskirts of Perugia this afternoon, when a child of just eight years old died, hit by the van driven by his own father. The accident occurred in a parking lot in the commercial area of ​​Sant’Andrea delle Fratte, on the outskirts of the city.

Tragedy in Perugia: Child Run Over by Father in Rest Area

According to initial reports, the family was parked in the parking lot, and the child, along with his parents and siblings, was inside the vehicle. Shortly after the van started up again, the child suddenly opened the back door and got out while the vehicle was in motion. In an attempt to get out, the child lost his balance, tragically ending up under the wheels of the van. The father, unaware of what was happening behind him, did not have time to react.

The rescuers, who arrived promptly on the scene, could do nothing to save the child. The pain and shock of what happened enveloped the family and everyone who was present. The images of a family destroyed by the unthinkable tragedy are too hard to imagine. An apparently ordinary daily moment has turned into a nightmare that no one will ever forget.

The local police have opened an investigation to clarify the exact dynamics of the event, but the preliminary reconstruction leaves little room for doubt: everything happened in a few moments, without the possibility of intervention. The pain for the loss of such a young life spreads like a shock wave throughout the community.

Perugia gathers around this family, overwhelmed by a pain impossible to describe, while the investigations continue to provide answers and, perhaps, a glimmer of comfort to those who now live with an unbearable void.

The episode sadly recalls what happened to Dossonin the municipality of Casier. While reversing in the courtyard of his home, a father inadvertently hit his 20-month-old son, Matteo Vidali, who was playing outside. Unaware of the child’s presence, the man performed the maneuver, with the tragic impact abruptly interrupting the silence of the afternoon.

