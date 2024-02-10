Angelina Mango and the desire to sing in Sanremo even as a child: her mother's touching interview in Sanremo 2007

Chills and emotion last night at the Ariston theatre, during the performance of Angelina Mango. In the evening dedicated to her covers, the young singer decided to bring her own revisited version of the song “La Rondine”, written by the unforgettable Pino Mango, her father, who tragically passed away 10 years ago. On Twitter (X) a video recorded during the 2007 Festival has been circulating, which reports an interview that Pippo Baudo did with Angelina's parents. Her mother, Laura Valente, nominated her saying that despite being only 6 years old, she already wanted to sing.

Yet another great success for Amadeus and his team Sanremo Festival. Last night there was an evening dedicated to covers and duets and the competing artists each in their own way enchanted the audience present in the theater and the viewers at home. The Neapolitan rapper triumphed, despite the incomplete approval of the Ariston audience Geolierwho sang a madley together with Guè Pequeno, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio.

In second place was another revelation of this Festival, Angelina Mango, who was the protagonist of undoubtedly the most touching moment of last night. The young artist has in fact brought a wonderful songwritten and sung by his father Pino Mango in 2002, a year after his birth.

Accompanied by the string quartet of the Rome orchestra, she performed a revisited version of the song “The swallow“, getting excited and touching all those present, who in the end dedicated one to her moving standing ovation lasting several minutes.

At the same time, a video of the 2007 Festival circulated on social media, when Pino Mango participated in the duets evening together with his wife Laura Valente, also an excellent singer. In an interview, Laura spoke to Pippo Baudo from Angelina, who was only 6 years old at the time: “The little girl is small, so she's happy. In fact she wanted to come to the rehearsal and asked which song 'What song do I sing?'“.

A short joke, also said in an ironic and joking context, but which today takes on a special meaning. Especially after what happened last night.