The Galo da Madrugada, symbol of the Recife Carnival, will pay homage to the original peoples in the 2024 carnival edition. The sculpture will have pieces made of fabric fiber called balconies of peace, developed with macramé technique inspired by the traditions of the pankararus, from the district of Caraibeiras, in Tacaratu (PE).

The pieces were produced by artisans from Coopertêxtil (Cooperativa dos Artesãos Têxteis de Tacaratu), based on consultancy from the Sebrae-PE. To produce the balconies of peace, the artisans immersed themselves in the Pankararu indigenous village, to have contact with the features, colors and cultural symbolism of these people.

The project to create the “Varanda da Paz – Galo da Madrugada 2024 Collection” It had a budget of R$70,000, made available through a partnership agreement with Tacaratu City Hall. Sebrae has supported Coopertêxtil for 2 years, in the formalization and management

The artist Leopoldo Nóbrega, responsible for this year's Galo da Madrugada, designed the piece in scenographic size, measuring around 4 meters, to represent the feathers on the legs of the Galo da Madrugada. The work was carried out in partnership with artisans from Coopertêxtil.

“Valuing the Balconies of Peace at Galo da Madrugada is part of a project that I started, since I signed the first Galo, to make this symbol a driver of the visibility of local production, valuing groups like these artisans from Caraibeiras and Tacaratu”he said.

The Paz balconies will be available for sale with the start of Carnival. The piece has the colors of the Olympic rings, which represent the union of the 5 continents. The main product sold by Coopertêxtil is hammocks. The collection replaces the knotting technique with the loom – a tool used for weaving.