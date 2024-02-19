Whole genome sequencing data from a broad range of Americans aim to address the historical lack of diversity in current CGS data by focusing on underrepresented groups.

The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health in the United States, revealed that there are one billion genetic variants in total.

Dr. Josh Denny, the study's author, said: “Sequencing diverse populations may lead to the production of new drugs that can treat everyone.”

“It could also help uncover disparities that lead to specific medications for people with more severe levels of disease or different diseases,” he added.

The researchers reported in a series of research papers published in the journal “Nature” and other scientific journals that four million newly discovered variants in the genetic code are located in regions that may be linked to the risk of disease.

The study aims to collect DNA and other vital data on one million people in order to better understand genetic influences on health and disease.

About 90 percent of genomic studies to date have been conducted in people of European descent, leading to limited understanding of disease development and slow development of effective drugs and prevention strategies in diverse populations, the heads of several NIH departments wrote.

According to Denny, “It is clear that it is a big gap, because most of the world's population is not of European origin.”