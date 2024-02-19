The national actor Laszlo Kovacs He is in the public eye for a message he left this Monday morning in reference to League 1 of Peruvian soccer. The popular 'Tito' from the series 'At the bottom there is room' called football teams corrupt and also attacked their fans. Kovacs' point of view reached Chile, as the journalist from the southern country Adolfo Hidalgo responded to the actor and attacked him. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Laszlo Kovacs say about League 1 of national football?

He peruvian actor He used his official X profile (formerly Twitter) to comment on the various teams in Peruvian Soccer League 1 and their fans. A few days after the episodes of violence that occurred between the fans of Alianza Lima and Universitario de Deportes, Laszlo Kovacs pointed out that Peruvians should not be interested in this sport and that each one should be focused on “positive things.”

“If you like watching football, why be interested in a league as mediocre and corrupt as the Peruvian one? Have a little self-love and don't give it a damn. Soccer is a beautiful sport and there are wonderful leagues like the English or Spanish ones. Nourish your spirit with positive things. Love yourself”, reads the aforementioned social network.

Laszlo Kovacs pointed out that Peruvians should watch the English or Spanish league instead of the Peruvian one. Photo: X / Laszlo Kovacs

What did journalist Adolfo Hidalgo respond to Laszlo Kovacs?

Through the same modality, Adolfo Hidalgo wrote a reply to Laszlo Kovacs' tweet. The press man questioned Kovacs about the various roles he played in the Peruvian entertainment industry. He even suggested she act in Hollywood, or in the Argentine theater. The communicator also criticized the level of our country's performance.

“If you like acting, why act in mediocre roles, in mediocre series? You should be in Hollywood, or without going any further, to the Argentine theater at least. There is quality there, not in the hooligan garbage of Peruvian acting “wrote.

Adolfo Hidalgo did not hesitate to respond to the national actor. Photo: X / Adolfo Hidalgo

What did users say about Laszlo Kovacs' words?

The users, for the most part, showed their dissatisfaction with the words of Laszlo Kovacs. They also reminded the actor of his different roles in national acting, such as in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' and other productions in this country.

“I say the same about Peruvian novels and films. Why watch them if they have a bad script, bad and terrible actors, and there is a red ring to be summoned? Nothing like the Spanish, Mexican or Argentine ones”, “If you like acting, why do you act in mediocre series and novels like the Peruvian ones? Don't you have self-love? Acting is a beautiful profession and there are countries with a wonderful acting industry. Love you!” were some of the comments from Internet users.