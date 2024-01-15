Cali America is shaking up the national and international market and although it is waiting for the possible signing of Arturo vidal, The directives continue to analyze reinforcements for this season.

One of the players who has been called has been Hugo Rodallega, currently forward of Independent Santa Fe and club with which he began preseason, scoring two goals in friendlies against Strength and Patriots.

Hugo Rodallega's case is not ruled out

Although Rodallega and even the technician Pablo Peirano They made it clear that the option of going to Cali America The largest shareholder of the scarlet team is not contemplated now, Tulio Gomez, made clear in an interview with Carlos Arturo Arango, that the forward of Santa Fe It is one of its main objectives.

“The thing about Hugo Rodallega It is not ruled out. I was left with the stone when they lowered my thumb last time and I don't close the possibility. “It's not impossible,” he said. Tulio Gomez.

In addition, he added the reason why he has not stopped trying to sign him America, Well, according to him, he was left with a thorn.

“We want to bring it. I was left with the thorn because I have been talking to him for six years, but what happens is that, if a technician tells him no, he kills me because he feels it and ignores it. The worst thing that can happen to a player is that the coach does not take him into account, but I have always liked that player,” he concluded. Tulio Gomez.

For now, Rodallega will continue in Santa Fe, but we will have to wait if the managers convince the scorer, who on previous occasions has negotiated his arrival to the America, but an agreement has never been reached between the parties to be able to carry out the movement.

