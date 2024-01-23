Oppenheimer It is the great favorite for the 2024 Oscars with 13 nominations. They follow him poor creatureyeswith 11 candidates and The Moon Killers, with 10. The Snow Society, by the Spanish JA Bayona, has managed to be present in two categories, Best International Film and Makeup and Hairdressing. The other Spanish option is Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, in Best Animated Film. Below is the complete list of all the candidates for the 96th Hollywood Academy Awards Gala, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel as host for the fourth time.
Best film
- Oppenheimer
- Those who stay
- poor creatures
- The Moon Killers
- Barbie
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a fall
- The area of interest
- Past Lives
- Teacher
Best address
- Christopher Nolan, by Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, by The Moon Killers
- Jonathan Glazer, by The area of interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, by poor creatures
- Justine Triet, by Anatomy of a fall
best Actor
- Paul Giamatti, for Those who stay
- Cillian Murphy, for Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, by Teacher
- Jeffrey Wright, by American Fiction
- Colman Domingo, by Rustin
Best actress
- Lily Gladstone, by The Moon Killers
- Emma Stone, by poor creatures
- Sandra Hüller, by Anatomy of a fall
- Carey Mulligan, by Teacher
- Annette Bening, by Nyad
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert Downey Jr., for Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, by Barbie
- Robert De Niro, by The Moon Killers
- Sterling K. Brown, by American Fiction
- Mark Ruffalo, by poor creatures
Best supporting actress
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, by Those who stay
- Danielle Brooks, by The color purple
- America Ferrera, by Barbie
- Emily Blunt, by Oppenheimer
- Jodie Foster by Nyad
Best original screenplay
- Those who stay
- Past Lives
- Anatomy of a fall
- Teacher
- Secrets of a scandal
Best adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- poor creatures
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie
- The area of interest
Best photography
- Oppenheimer
- poor creatures
- The Moon Killers
- Teacher
- Count
Best assembly
- Oppenheimer
- The Moon Killers
- Anatomy of a fall
- poor creatures
- Those who stay
Better sound
- Oppenheimer
- The area of interest
- Teacher
- The Creator
- Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1
Best soundtrack
- Oppenheimer
- The Moon Killers
- poor creatures
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny
Best production design
- poor creatures
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- The Moon Killers
- Napoleon
best costume
- poor creatures
- Barbie
- The Moon Killers
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best makeup and hair
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer
- poor creatures
- Golda
- The Snow Society
Better visual effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Napoleon
- Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1
Best song
- I'm Just Ken, in Barbie
- Road to Freedom, in Rustin
- The Fire Within, in Flamin Hot: The Story of Hot Cheetos
- It Never Went Away, in American Symphony
- Whazhazhe, in The Moon Killers
Best animated film
- The boy and the heron
- Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse
- Nimona
- Elementary
- Robot Dreams
Best documentary film
- 20 days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The poets persident
- The eternal memory
- Four daughters
- To kill a tiger
Best international film
- The area of interest (United Kingdom)
- The Snow Society (Spain)
- I, captain (Italy)
- Teacher's room (Germany)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
Best fiction short film
- The after
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henri Sugar
Best Documentary Short Film
- The abcs of book Banning
- The barber of little rock
- Island in Between
- The last repair shop
- Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best animated short film
- Letter to a pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the music
All the culture that goes with you awaits you here.
Subscribe
Babelia
The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter
RECEIVE IT
#nominees #Oscars
Leave a Reply