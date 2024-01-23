Oppenheimer It is the great favorite for the 2024 Oscars with 13 nominations. They follow him poor creatureyeswith 11 candidates and The Moon Killers, with 10. The Snow Society, by the Spanish JA Bayona, has managed to be present in two categories, Best International Film and Makeup and Hairdressing. The other Spanish option is Robot Dreams, by Pablo Berger, in Best Animated Film. Below is the complete list of all the candidates for the 96th Hollywood Academy Awards Gala, which will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel as host for the fourth time.

More information

Best film

Oppenheimer

Those who stay

poor creatures

The Moon Killers

Barbie

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

The area of ​​interest

Past Lives

Teacher

Best address

Christopher Nolan, by Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, by The Moon Killers

Jonathan Glazer, by The area of ​​interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, by poor creatures

Justine Triet, by Anatomy of a fall

best Actor

Paul Giamatti, for Those who stay

Cillian Murphy, for Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, by Teacher

Jeffrey Wright, by American Fiction

Colman Domingo, by Rustin

Best actress

Lily Gladstone, by The Moon Killers

Emma Stone, by poor creatures

Sandra Hüller, by Anatomy of a fall

Carey Mulligan, by Teacher

Annette Bening, by Nyad

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., for Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, by Barbie

Robert De Niro, by The Moon Killers

Sterling K. Brown, by American Fiction

Mark Ruffalo, by poor creatures

Best supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, by Those who stay

Danielle Brooks, by The color purple

America Ferrera, by Barbie

Emily Blunt, by Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster by Nyad

Best original screenplay

Those who stay

Past Lives

Anatomy of a fall

Teacher

Secrets of a scandal

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

poor creatures

Oppenheimer

Barbie

The area of ​​interest

Best photography

Oppenheimer

poor creatures

The Moon Killers

Teacher

Count

Best assembly

Oppenheimer

The Moon Killers

Anatomy of a fall

poor creatures

Those who stay

Better sound

Oppenheimer

The area of ​​interest

Teacher

The Creator

Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1

Best soundtrack

Oppenheimer

The Moon Killers

poor creatures

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny

Best production design

poor creatures

Barbie

Oppenheimer

The Moon Killers

Napoleon

best costume

poor creatures

Barbie

The Moon Killers

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best makeup and hair

Teacher

Oppenheimer

poor creatures

Golda

The Snow Society

Better visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Godzilla: Minus One

Napoleon

Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1

Best song

I'm Just Ken, in Barbie

Road to Freedom, in Rustin

The Fire Within, in Flamin Hot: The Story of Hot Cheetos

It Never Went Away, in American Symphony

Whazhazhe, in The Moon Killers

Best animated film

The boy and the heron

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse

Nimona

Elementary

Robot Dreams

Best documentary film

20 days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The poets persident

The eternal memory

Four daughters

To kill a tiger

Best international film

The area of ​​interest (United Kingdom)

The Snow Society (Spain)

I, captain (Italy)

Teacher's room (Germany)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Best fiction short film

The after

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henri Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film

The abcs of book Banning

The barber of little rock

Island in Between

The last repair shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Best animated short film

Letter to a pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the music

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe