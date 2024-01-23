The end of the world | Will the Doomsday clock move closer to midnight again? Live broadcast in progress

The clock symbolizes scientists' assessment of how close the world is to nuclear destruction or other catastrophe.

Researchers will announce on Tuesday in which direction the doomsday clock has moved. HS will show the news agency Reuters' live broadcast of the event, which will be broadcast from Washington, USA, starting at 5 p.m.

A watch managed by scientists from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved a year ago 90 seconds to midnight, which is closer to the end of the world than at any other time in its history.

Cold war initially developed in 1947, the clock symbolizes scientists' assessment of how close the world is to nuclear destruction or other catastrophe. Midnight means the end of the world.

When the clock was launched, there were seven minutes left. The furthest from the end of the world the clock was in 1991, after the end of the cold war. At that time, the hands of the clock showed 17 minutes to midnight.