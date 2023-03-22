Apart from the fact that Don Gilberto almost died in “At the back there is room 10”, one of the most commented moments was the wedding between Jimmy and Kimberly. As we know, the son of “Charito” was forced to marry his ex-girlfriend after she convinced the Gonzales family that she was pregnant. The lie escalated to such an extent that the young man and Alessia ended their relationship, although the boy still had hopes that the marriage would be interrupted by the blonde. The same was expected by viewers of the América Televisión series, but that never happened.

Jimmy and Kimberly got married in “There’s Room in the Back.” Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: what message did Alessia leave Jimmy?

before marrying kimberley, Jimmy went to look for Alessia to ask him to flee far away, perhaps to some town in a province of Peru, since he did not want to marry the popular ‘Tokio de Lince’. Of course, Diego Montalbán’s daughter thought she was crazy and she just wanted him to leave her alone. Even so, Joel’s younger brother was confident that he would be saved by ‘Ale’.

Already in the middle of the wedding, Jimmy is very attentive to the house across the street, since he thinks that at any opportunity his beloved will come to prevent this injustice from being committed disguised as a nuptials.. Just when it was her turn to sign the municipal documents to consummate the act, Alessia comes out of her window, but nothing more to leave a heartbreaking message: “May you be very happy.”

After sending the short text, Cristóbal’s sister sheds a tear and the character played by Jorge Guerra has no choice but to accept his reality and put his signature on the wedding document. That did not necessarily leave all Gonzales happy, much less fans.

