Unfriendly guests are the order of the day in many restaurants. An innkeeper introduced himself to his staff and received a lot of encouragement.

Cardiff – Anyone who has worked in the hospitality industry knows the problem: unfriendly customers. Lee Skeet, a Cardiff landlord, has now stood in front of a staff member who has endured a whole evening of hard work. In their favour, he even waived “the highest bill” that his restaurant has ever seen and banned the rowdy guests from the house.

Rich guests treat employees “like dirt”: the host waives huge bills

Skeet drew attention to the incident at his restaurant via Twitter. “I’m not looking for likes. I just think we should start talking about rich people who think they can treat others like dirt,” the host wrote, posting two screenshots of an email. He probably sent this out to one of these “rich people” who is said to have behaved in his restaurant impossible.

In his email to the guest, Skeet first thanked him for choosing his restaurant and “the highest bill” the establishment has ever issued. Then came the scolding: the group that visited the restaurant with the guest addressed had behaved “inappropriately” towards a waiter. Rude guests are unfortunately not uncommon, a Wirt also introduced himself to his staff in a Facebook post.

“The conversations with her broke my heart”: host writes angry mail to guests who mistreated the waitress

“Lily told me that – as a 22-year-old girl – she was belittled, disregarded and touched by members of her group,” Skeet wrote in his email. The conversation with his employee “broke his heart,” explained the host. As a result, he made an extraordinary decision. As well as one Landlady who closed her full restaurant because of nasty tourist guests. after misbehaving towards the staff.

Waitress degraded: landlord wants to pay back the invoice amount to nasty guests out of anger

The restaurant manager asked the unfriendly guest for his bank details. “I’ll give you the full £1000 bill minus the £100 you should have given Lily as a tip,” Skeet rumbled. He will transfer the tip directly to his employee. Originally, the guests had not given any tips at all. An action that could also be interpreted as snooty. Because vegans are supposed to be “arrogant and smug,” one restaurant banned vegan food from the menu.

“I would like to ask you never to come back to my restaurant,” Skeet wrote in his email and gave the mob guests a house ban. It also advised the recipient to reconsider their company. A boss as you wish. The opposite was probably with one Restaurant boss in the US, where the entire team quit in the middle of the shift.

Wirt receives a lot of encouragement for his campaign – and transfers an invoice amount of 1000 euros to an employee

Skeet received a lot of support for his action on social media. “Bravo! I’m also a restaurant manager and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen employees cry over just such behavior,” commented one Twitter user. “This is a fantastic attitude,” wrote another user, “but don’t give them a refund!”

I will not refund the customer the money. I kept it instead and sent it to Lily.

Many other comments under the post also called for the money not to be transferred back to the mob guests – with success. “Thinking about it, I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night,” Skeet wrote via Twitter the next day. “I will not refund the customer,” he clarified. “I kept it instead and sent it to Lily.”