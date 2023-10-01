Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos They are the protagonists of the new América Televisión production, ‘Perdóname’. The Peruvian actors were the center of public attention after the news of their collaboration in the novel, which came after the announcement of their separation, due to the ampay of the actor, who was captured with Fiorella Retizformer reporter for ‘The Chinese Band’.

This event did not imply that both abandoned the project under the direction of Michelle Alexander. After its premiere, Miyashiro expressed her admiration for his two children, Mikael and Fernanda, about whom she also revealed an unusual fact about his remuneration in the novel.

What did Aldo Miyashiro say about his children’s salaries in the novel ‘Forgive me’?

Aldo Miyashiro, Erika Villalobos, their children Mikael and Fernanda, as well as the rest of the cast of ‘Perdóname’ gathered to enjoy the first episodes of the novel that made its debut on September 27 through América Televisión.

“I have gotten nervous when I have seen my children’s scenes, you always want them to be good, to feel good, to be happy. They are with all the emotion, joy, with all the youth,” declared the host of ‘La banda del Chino’ for the program ‘You are in all’.

In addition, Érika Villalobos’ ex-husband revealed that his son Mikael does have experience in acting, since he was with Gonzalo Molina, while Fernanda, although she has not specialized, has always been familiar with television sets and dressing rooms since that she was a girl She also specified that her offspring will not have the same salary as the other members of the cast, since this will be the lowest of all.

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos during the broadcast of ‘Perdóname’. Photo: capture from América TV

“I told them that it is an opportunity, that they have to work, I am not going to allow them to be late, they have to arrive on time, go even if they are tired (…). “I spoke to the production and told them that the two of them should be the ones who should earn the least of the cast,” said Miyashiro.